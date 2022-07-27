Deion Sanders Wishes Young Dolph Happy 37th Birthday, 'Miss My Brother'

Young Dolph would've turned 37 on Wednesday, and his good friend Deion Sanders didn't forget -- wishing the late rapper a happy birthday by sharing a clip of him and the Jackson St. football team.

Sanders posted the video on his Instagram page ... and featured a bunch of memories the Dallas Cowboys legend had with Dolph, who was tragically killed last November.

"God bless, Young Dolph," Sanders said in the video. "God bless my brother. I miss my brother."

The video features the moment when the Memphis rapper partied with the Tigers' squad in the locker room after their homecoming game in October 2021 -- while playing his song, "100 Shots."

"Happy Birthday My Brother @youngdolph," Sanders said in the IG post. "Your name will live FOREVER."

Dolph's girlfriend and the mother of his two kids, Mia Jaye, also celebrated Dolph's first birthday since his untimely death with two bday tributes.

"So yesterday, tomorrow and especially today my family and I will celebrate the man affectionately known as Daddy in our home and Dolph to the world," Mia said.

"Happy Birthday Daddy, we forever love you."

As we previously reported, Dolph was shot and killed outside of a cookie store in his hometown last Nov.