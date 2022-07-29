Jeff Bezos' Parents Buy 'RHOM' Star Nicole Martin's $44 Million Mansion

Jeff Bezos' parents really have a taste -- an expensive one -- for Florida real estate, because they just bought their second mansion there ... one previously owned by a 'Real Housewife' of Miami.

Sources tell TMZ, Jackie and Mike Bezos recently dropped $44 million to scoop up a 9,000 square-foot Coral Gables estate from 'RHOM' star Dr. Nicole Martin and her fiancé, attorney Anthony Lopez.

As you can see, the place is palatial ... the 6-bedroom mansion has all the bells and whistles ... including 2 tennis courts, a home theatre, a huge pool and a marina with a 96-foot dock and boat elevator.

It sounds like Jeff's parents made Nicole and Anthony an offer they couldn't refuse ... we're told the property was off the market when Bezos' parents approached. The couple had no plans to sell, but had always talked about potentially unloading their home if a huge offer came their way.

Well, they don't get much huger than $44 mil of Bezos' money.

The home has been featured on 'RHOM' and Andy Cohen is on the record saying the place is the best house to ever appear in a Bravo series -- that includes ALL the 'Housewives' shows and even 'Million Dollar Listing.'

Jeff's parents are getting downright baronial at this point -- remember, they also recently bought a $34 million home, which happens to be right next door to the place they bought from Nicole and Anthony.

If you're keeping score (and crying) at home ... that's nearly $80 mil of real estate on one block! The big question now -- which one's the guest house??? 🤔