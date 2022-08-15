Draymond Green Turns Up With DaBaby, Roddy Ricch ... At Wedding Ceremony

Play video content

Draymond Green's wedding celebration turned into a rap concert this weekend ... 'cause after the Golden State Warriors star tied the knot with his fiancée, Hazel Renee, he took the stage with DaBaby and Roddy Ricch!!

Green and Hazel -- who got engaged back in 2019 -- jumped the broom on Saturday ... and their wedding ceremony brought out some of the biggest names in hoops AND music.

NBA stars Jayson Tatum and LeBron James were in attendance to see the Warriors forward get married ... as well as his Dubs teammate, Steph Curry, and his brother, Seth.

Green -- a 4-time NBA champ -- is no stranger to celebrating his accomplishments ... he's fresh off earning his most recent title after beating the Boston Celtics in the Finals.

Green tapped DaBaby and Roddy Ricch to perform their hit song "Rockstar" for all the guests ... and, instead of watching them do their thing, Green joined the duo and started performing too.

In the video, you see Green and his wife, Hazel, flanked by both DaBaby and Roddy Ricch ... rapping word for word, and you can tell #23 was super into it.

Rich Paul and Maverick Carter were also in the building ... and Mav and LBJ seemed to be having the time of their lives at the reception.