Dwyane Wade Bites Gabrielle Union's Butt During Vacation

Dwyane Wade Gets Mouthful Of Gab Union's Butt ... On Vacation

8/23/2022 7:51 AM PT
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade World Tour Vacation
Dwyane Wade was eating peaches while vacationing in Spain this week ... getting down on all fours and taking a bite out of Gabrielle Union's booty -- and the video is 🔥!!

The inseparable couple has been posting a ton of content while sailing through Europe over the past couple days to celebrate their 8th anniversary ... chilling on a fancy boat, dancing and getting in some quality R&R.

Wade and Union -- who dubbed the trip the "Wade World Tour" -- even got in some athletics ... tossing a football into the water as they tried to make impossible catches.

But, D-Wade decided to take things to another level while sharing his Monday activities ... which included some wild PDA.

The Heat legend's followers loved it ... with a ton of positive comments piling in below the post.

"I am obsessed with the two of you," actor Aaron Paul said ... with Jasmine Sanders adding, "😍😍😍 i love y’all!"

No word on how much longer the vacation is gonna go ... but they don't look like stopping any time soon.

