Carson Wentz Buys Jay Gruden's Virginia Home For $3.67 Million

Carson Wentz Buys Jay Gruden's Old Crib ... For $3.67 Million
8/26/2022 8:43 AM PT
Jay Gruden's casa es Carson Wentz's casa now -- the Washington Commanders QB bought the former coach's Virginia home after being traded this offseason, TMZ Sports has confirmed.
The 7,280-square foot home sits on 3 acres in Leesburg -- an hour west of Commanders' FedEx Field stadium -- and we're told it's a popular area for pro athletes.
The crib -- detailed as a "magnificent French-Provincial estate" -- comes with 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, a chef's kitchen, a home gym and a 3-car garage.
There's plenty of space to watch some game tape -- from the Great Room (which has a fireplace) to the game room, where Wentz can sip on some wine from the cellar that holds over 300 bottles.
This amazing pad was listed by Bill Davis from Century 21 -- who confirmed Gruden used to hang his hat there.
Remember, Gruden started coaching the Commanders in 2014 and was fired in 2019 after a 35-49-1 record with the franchise. He's currently the L.A. Rams' offensive consultant.
Wentz was traded to the Commanders in March ... and bought the place for $3,675,000 in July.
Congrats!!