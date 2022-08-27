Travis Pastrana Warned Darby Allin Before Crazy Stunt, You're Going To Break Your Back!!

Play video content TMZSports.com

AEW star Darby Allin says moments before he drove a Jeep 96 feet over his home and into trailers, legendary stunt performer Travis Pastrana gave him a scary warning -- you're gonna break your back, dude!!!

TMZ Sports spoke with Allin right after he pulled off the insane, death-defying stunt ... and the 29-year-old told us Pastrana -- who set the whole thing up -- gave him some chilling parting words.

"Travis Pastrana helped set it up," Darby said. "And he's like from Nitro Circus, [the] first-ever double backflip. He's a wild man. So he helped set it up."

"And he straight up told me like before I went, 'There's a good chance you're going to break your back doing this.'"

Allin told us the stunt was far more dangerous than he initially led on -- 'cause his car was missing some VERY key parts!!

"I was terrified because when I got the stunt car, it didn't have any brakes, and it didn't have a speedometer," Allin said. "So, I was just like, 'Alright, here we go, dude.' I literally didn't know how fast I was going."

"If I got scared and decided to pull out at the last minute, I couldn't because I had no brakes," Allin said. "So, I just winged it."

Darby said the experts told him to go 36 MPH during the stunt, but because he was without brakes or a speedometer, he couldn't tell how fast he was going.

DA says he lost track of where he was while flying through the air, but the moment he hit the trailers, he immediately told his AEW boss Tony Khan, who was on FaceTime with him for the entire stunt -- "I can make it Wednesday."

Allin's pulled off a lot of wild stunts in the ring ... but he describes this one as a "totally different feeling."