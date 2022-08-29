Hakeem Nicks' Giants Super Bowl Ring Sells For $117K At Auction
Hakeem Nicks Giants Super Bowl Ring ... Fetches $117K At Auction
8/29/2022 7:00 AM PT
Parting ways with his Super Bowl ring just got much easier for Hakeem Nicks ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned the former NY Giants star's bling fetched a whopping $117,000 at auction this weekend.
The gavel officially dropped on Saturday -- netting Nicks around $40K more than what Heritage Auctions officials had initially expected it to sell for.
It's great news for not only Nicks ... but charities as well -- as we're told the former wideout had planned to donate a portion of the proceeds to those in need.
Nicks initially put the piece up for sale earlier this month ... after he helped Eli Manning and the G-men win it back in 2012.
Nicks piled up 10 catches and 109 yards in the SBXLVI win over Tom Brady's New England Patriots.
No word on who the buyer was -- but congrats on obtaining the piece of football history!