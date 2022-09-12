Britt Reid Enters Guilty Plea In Car Crash Case ... Victims Slam Prosecutors Over Deal

Britt Reid has just formally entered a guilty plea to felony DWI in his car crash case after cutting a deal with prosecutors ... and the attorney for the victims tells TMZ Sports they are not happy with the situation.

The former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach -- wearing a suit with a yellow tie -- made the plea during a hearing in a Missouri courtroom on Monday morning ... nearly two years after he was accused of getting drunk and then causing a car crash that severely injured a 5-year-old girl.

Britt Reid, former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach, arrives at the Jackson County courthouse for a hearing where he’s expected to plead guilty to felony driving while intoxicated and causing a 2021 crash that severely injured 5-year-old who was a passenger in another vehicle. pic.twitter.com/rf4CANaejE — Glenn E. Rice (@GRicekcstar) September 12, 2022 @GRicekcstar

Reid, according to KCTV5's Angie Ricono, told the courtroom while making the plea, "I regret what I did. I made a huge mistake. I apologize to the family. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone."

Prosecutors agreed not to seek a sentence longer than 4 years behind bars for Reid, the son of Andy Reid, in exchange for the guilty plea -- something that attorney Tom Porto says he and his clients are absolutely appalled by.

"The five victims of this crime are outraged the prosecuting attorney is not seeking the maximum sentence allowable by law," Porto said in a statement. "The defendant is a prior offender whose actions caused a five-year-old girl to be in a coma and seriously injured three others."

This is Ariel’s family.

They do NOT support a plea deal.

They wore matching “Justice for Ariel” shirts in court today.

⁦@KCTV5⁩ pic.twitter.com/3kaK7Xqfn1 — Angie Ricono 🌻 (@angiericono) September 12, 2022 @angiericono

Reid was facing a maximum of seven years in prison.

Reid allegedly caused the car crash back on Feb. 4, 2021 ... after authorities say he slammed his pickup truck into the back of a car. Officials say he was going 83.9 MPH in a 65 MPH zone just seconds before the collision, and had a .113 BAC 2 hours following the wreck.