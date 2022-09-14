LeBron James Wishes Savannah Happy Anniversary, 'You So Damn Sexy'
LeBron James Wishes Savannah Happy Ann'y ... 'You So Damn Sexy'
9/14/2022 7:44 AM PT
LeBron James is gushing over his beautiful wife, Savannah, on their 9th anniversary ... penning a steamy message in her honor, calling her "so damn sexy."
The Lakers superstar shared a snap from the James gang's recent Vanity Fair photo shoot to send his romantic note ... showing the two dressed to the nines and standing in front of a Porsche 918 Spyder.
The 37-year-old used a "Happy Anniversary" gif on the flick and said, "P.S. you so damn sexy!! WOW 🤤🤤🤤😍😍😍"
Savannah -- who just celebrated her 36th birthday last month -- also penned her hubby a note in an IG post.
"9 years down (21), forever to go!!" Savannah said.
"Cheers to us my love!!🥂Happy Anniversary!!💕 #JamesGang"
LeBron and Savannah more than likely celebrated while they were in Italy ... where the couple was spotted enjoying a romantic vacation -- and LBJ even got a workout in while on a yacht.
The power couple has been together since high school, and they have three kids together -- high school ballers Bronny Jr., Bryce and their daughter, Zhuri.
Happy Anniversary, King and Queen James!