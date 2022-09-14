Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

LeBron James Wishes Savannah Happy Anniversary, 'You So Damn Sexy'

LeBron James Wishes Savannah Happy Ann'y ... 'You So Damn Sexy'

9/14/2022 7:44 AM PT
LeBron James and Savannah James
Getty

LeBron James is gushing over his beautiful wife, Savannah, on their 9th anniversary ... penning a steamy message in her honor, calling her "so damn sexy."

The Lakers superstar shared a snap from the James gang's recent Vanity Fair photo shoot to send his romantic note ... showing the two dressed to the nines and standing in front of a Porsche 918 Spyder.

The 37-year-old used a "Happy Anniversary" gif on the flick and said, "P.S. you so damn sexy!! WOW 🤤🤤🤤😍😍😍"

Savannah -- who just celebrated her 36th birthday last month -- also penned her hubby a note in an IG post.

"9 years down (21), forever to go!!" Savannah said.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Cheers to us my love!!🥂Happy Anniversary!!💕 #JamesGang"

LeBron and Savannah more than likely celebrated while they were in Italy ... where the couple was spotted enjoying a romantic vacation -- and LBJ even got a workout in while on a yacht.

The power couple has been together since high school, and they have three kids together -- high school ballers Bronny Jr., Bryce and their daughter, Zhuri.

Happy Anniversary, King and Queen James!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later