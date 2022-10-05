Fan Files Police Report Over Bobby Wagner 'Monday Night Football' Tackle

The fan who was leveled by Bobby Wagner after running onto the field during "Monday Night Football" this week has now filed a police report over the incident ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The man went to the Santa Clara Police Dept. on Tuesday following the Rams vs. 49ers game, cops tell us, and filed the report. A spokesperson did not reveal any further details.

A rep for Direct Action Everywhere -- the org. that took credit for the wild scene at Levi's Stadium -- told us the report stems from a "blatant assault" by two Rams players.

As we reported, two protesters jumped railing at the stadium during the second quarter of the contest ... and armed with pink smoke bombs, they attempted to disrupt the action on the field.

One of the protesters, a woman, was taken down before she could get onto the playing surface. The other protester, though, evaded security long enough to take a jaunt on the gridiron.

The guy juked stadium staffers for several moments ... but as he headed toward the Rams' sideline, Wagner -- with some help from teammate Takkarist McKinley -- flattened him.

Security took over, and the fans were eventually detained, cited and released.

According to Direct Action Everywhere, the individuals performed the stunt in order to raise awareness for a trial involving the alleged theft of pigs from a factory farm. The org. said the man suffered a burn injury during the incident.

"Otherwise," they said in a statement, "they're a bit beaten up but in good spirits."

For his part, Wagner said after the game he jumped in to help security for safety reasons.

"You don't know what that fan got or what they're doing," the star linebacker said.