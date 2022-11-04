Russell Wilson, Ciara Enjoy Broncos Bye Week In Cabo ... Poolside Vibes!!!

Russell Wilson ditched the cold temps in Denver for a much warmer spot during the Broncos' bye week -- the QB hit up Cabo with his wife, Ciara, for some unliiiimited fun in the sun.

Russ and CiCi posted up poolside for at least part of their special getaway ... lounging in the rays while they got some R&R.

Ciara appeared to be enjoying the moment ... as the 33-year-old signal-caller was checking something out on a laptop.

Knowing the competitor Russ is, it wouldn't be surprising if he was checking out some Tennessee Titans game footage as the Broncos look to improve on their 3-5 record next week.

The vacay comes at the perfect time for Russ -- Denver hasn't gotten off to the hottest of starts, but the team was at least able to defeat the Jaguars in London last week ... allowing the couple to go into their Mexico trip on a high note.

Russ and the Broncos get the W in London, snapping a four-game losing streak 👏 pic.twitter.com/8pf79iiTyW — ESPN (@espn) October 30, 2022 @espn

Of course, Russ has been getting some hate from diehard fans for the slow start to the season -- they even left rude comments on his romantic Instagram post for Ciara's birthday.

But traveling isn't new to the Wilsons -- in July, Russ and the "Body Party" singer hit up Lake Como in Italy, where Ciara popped a pimple on her hubby's face. Truly romantic stuff.