Russell Wilson, Ciara Celebrate Anniversary W/ Romantic Dinner, Fireworks In Italy

Guys and gals, take notes ... Russell Wilson and Ciara just put on a clinic for how to celebrate an anniversary -- getting in a romantic dinner in Italy AND personalized fireworks for the occasion!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the couple -- who have been across the pond for the last few days -- hit a swanky restaurant on Lake Como on Thursday to celebrate their sixth year of marriage.

The two looked very much in love as they dined ... but we're told they had to jet out of the place in somewhat of a hurry -- as they had a fireworks show to get to.

According to witnesses at the scene, the fireworks -- which lasted several minutes -- were shot out of a boat that had a sign reading, "Happy Anniversary."

Russ had made it known he was stoked for the day prior to the romantic evening ... writing in an emotional Instagram post, "God has blessed us for the past 6 years of Marriage with our 3 beautiful children and an overflow of laughter, love, & life."

"Cheers to forever. Happy Anniversary my love @Ciara ❤️ I Love You Mrs. Wilson."