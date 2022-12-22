Kyrie Irving In Talks W/ New Shoe Company After Nike Split, Musiq Soulchild Says
12/22/2022 12:15 AM PT
Kyrie Irving could be close to finding a new sneaker partner ... so says Musiq Soulchild, who tells TMZ Sports he's heard the Nets superstar is talking to a new shoe company about a potential deal in the aftermath of his split with Nike.
We spoke to the "B.U.D.D.Y." artist in L.A. this week ... and he revealed to us that he got the shoe scoop after securing a pair of dope kicks from Devlin Carter at SIA Collective.
Musiq -- real name Taalib Hassan Johnson -- said he was told that Irving and Carter, who runs the "Somewhere In America" brand that's based out of Oakland, Calif., have been speaking in earnest about a future collab.
"I think that will be an awesome decision," said Musiq, who also raved about the SIA shoes he was wearing.
Kyrie Irving, Nike Cut Ties One Month After Suspension
Of course, Kyrie is looking for a new shoe sponsor after he and Nike parted ways earlier this month ... following his suspension for tweeting a link to a film containing controversial and antisemitic content.
Irving has made it known he wants a new partner ... covering up his shoes' swooshes during a Dec. 7 game with the messages "I AM FREE" and "Logo Here."
Musiq said that he doesn't know if anything will ultimately come from the talks between Kyrie and SIA ... but he did add that he's super hopeful it all goes through.