Too Short Believes Warriors Win NBA Championship Again Despite Slump

Too Short isn’t sweating the Golden State Warriors’ current slump in the season, and is advising all die-hard fans to follow his lead!!!

We recently spoke to the Oakland rap legend -- who made sure to rep in his authentic Warriors gear while offering his two cents on the Warriors season. Of course, things started a little rocky when Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole during practice before the season's official tipoff. They've since had some big-time losses on the court.

Short says the Warriors don’t get the credit they deserve for rising above injuries and regaining the crown last season ... and notes Kevin Durant's place in the dynasty rarely gets acknowledged.

The Warriors have one of the most tight-knit rapper fanbases in the league. Short, G-Eazy, Mistah F.A.B and his Mt. Westmore bandmate E-40 are among the familiar faces who can be seen in Chase Center on any given night!!!

The team is currently in 11th place and has a big Christmas Day matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies ... but Short says the NBA have playoffs for a reason and he's overly confident they can sneak in a repeat as champs with a late-season push.

