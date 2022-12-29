Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Young Thug Ordered to Test for COVID-19 After Outbreak Among RICO Defendants

12/29/2022 9:53 AM PT
young thug
Young Thug might soon be fighting more than charges ... as a COVID-19 outbreak has hit several of his codefendants in his RICO case.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a bunch of the defendants and attorneys in Young Thug's ongoing case have tested positive for COVID. The court order states Young Thug could also be at risk of getting COVID and says he must get tested.

The court order, stamped on 12/28, does not have results from Young Thug's COVID test.

As we reported, Young Thug has been in custody for more than 7 months ... he was arrested back in May on gang-related charges tied to a 56-count indictment. He's slated for trial in January, with jury selection beginning on January 5.

Gunna, who was also locked up for several months, took a plea deal earlier this month by pleading guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge. He was sentenced to 5 years with one year commuted for the time he's already served. The remaining 4 will be suspended, pending community service and other special conditions.

