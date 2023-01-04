T. J. Holmes' Estranged Wife Marilee Calls Romance With Amy Robach Disrespectful

T.J. Holmes's estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, certainly isn't giving her estranged husband the stamp of approval on his relationship with Amy Robach ... instead skewering him for what she believes is disrespectful conduct.

Marilee's divorce attorney, Stephanie Lehman, spoke to us on her behalf, saying, "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter. To that end, T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

Stephanie makes it clear, T.J. and Amy's relationship doesn't sit right with Marilee... considering all the PDA and trips around town.

She continues, "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

Lehman first gave the statement to Daily Mail.

As we reported, T.J. filed for divorce last week ... ending his 12-year marriage to Marilee. Amy is reportedly also in the process of divorcing her husband, actor Andrew Shue.

Amy and T.J. were spotted on a romantic getaway in Miami just a day before T.J. filed his divorce docs.