Damar Hamlin Breathing On His Own, Talking To Family

Damar Hamlin continues to make giant positive strides -- the Bills' safety is now breathing without mechanical help just days after his heart stopped on the field Monday night, and he's even talking to his family!

The Bills tweeted an update on Hamlin Friday, writing "Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar's breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery."

A blessing: The breathing tube is out of Damar Hamlin as of this morning and he has begun talking to Buffalo Bills teammates again. Hamlin has had a breathing tube in body through his throat since Monday night, but no longer needs it and can breathe fully on his own.

Hamlin had required a breathing tube to provide him oxygen since going into cardiac arrest ... but no more, and it's a great sign.

On Thursday, two of Hamlin's doctors announced the DB had been communicating with them through writing, and even asked who won the 'MNF' game between his Bills and the Bengals.

The doctors also noted Hamlin made "significant progress" and was "neurologically intact," easing fears Damar's brain was damaged by a lack of air.

Despite Hamlin's improvement, the incident still haunts his teammates. Star QB Josh Allen said the incident keeps replaying "over and over" in his head.

