Luenell Ribs 50 Cent For Megan Thee Stallion Apology, Wants To Host 'Daily Show'

50 Cent made a rare public apology to Megan Thee Stallion this week ... but Luenell is not entirely convinced he did so out of the kindness of his heart.

We bumped into the sassy comedian on Friday in NYC and she quipped that 50 was simply trying to get into Meg's good graces so he could then get in her bedroom.

Luenell tells us Meg's best revenge will just continue to be the same Grammy Award-winning, platinum-selling success that got her to this point.

We also had to pick Luenell's brain on the current climate in comedy, in the wake of Eddie Murphy's Will Smith joke at the Golden Globes ... which weirdly angered Tyrese, who in turn, angered Ray J.

Luenell tells us Eddie's punchline was killer and the Will Smith slap jokes are here to stay, now that the dust has settled on the controversy.

Perhaps she'll bring some to "The Daily Show" ... as she officially tossed her name in the hat to be Trevor Noah's replacement.