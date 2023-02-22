Seahawks Star Tariq Woolen Roasts Russell Wilson ... 'He's Like A Sack Of Potatoes'

Play video content 2 Up 2 Down Podcast

Russell Wilson clearly ain't winning any beauty pageants if Tariq Woolen is a judge -- the Seahawks star says he couldn't have been less impressed by the quarterback's physique this year, comparing it to a bag of spuds!!!

Woolen let the jabs fly on the "2 Up 2 Down Podcast" earlier this month ... when the rookie cornerback was asked what his first impressions of Wilson were when the Hawks played the Broncos back in September.

Woolen said he expected to see a well-built athlete -- given that he had watched Russ on TV for the last decade or so -- but when the signal-caller appeared before him at Lumen Field ... he said he was downright shocked.

"When you see him in person, it's like, weird," the 6-foot-4, 210-pound defensive back said. "He's like a sack of potatoes."

The comment drew a huge laugh from the pod's hosts -- but Woolen didn't stop the Russ roast sesh there.

"Literally when I seen him," the Pro Bowler said, "I'm like, 'Dang, I didn't know he was built like that.' And he was short. I'm tall anyway but I was like, 'Damn, he's that short?!'"

FYI -- Russ is listed at 5-foot-11, 215 pounds -- and when he's been spotted without his shirt on over the years ... he sure looks great to us. But, clearly, Woolen has some higher standards.

The 23-year-old, though, did give Wilson at least some props ... saying on the pod, "The crazy thing is he's athletic. He's athletic and he's a good player."