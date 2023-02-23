Lil Wayne Can't Remember McDonald's Smells, Only Eats Chef's Food

Lil Wayne's revealing his secret to staying lean and fit ... and the main ingredient is steering clear of fast food chains and the gym for the past 20 years!!!

Wayne recalls first moving to Miami when he was 19, and says because his mom was a chef, she urged him to hire one of his own.

The Young Money megastar took his madre's advice and has been thriving as a result ... telling Apple 1's Zane Lowe he couldn't ID the smell of McDonald's if the aroma smacked him in the face, as he's royally opposed to fast food.

Wayne also admitted he doesn't do any working out -- with or without weights -- and quipped Jim Jones is one of the only "gyms" he knows.

We guess Wayne doesn't really count his skateboarding hobby as physical exercise ... despite being plenty active. He says it's the camaraderie amongst skaters more than anything that keeps him riding.

The 40-year-old will undoubtedly keep up his nutrition routine this year ... he's set to not only drop his long-awaited "Carter VI" album but embark on a nationwide tour to pump the music.

BTW, personal chef living isn't always smooth sailing -- as we first reported, Wayne's dealing with a wrongful termination lawsuit from one of his ex-chefs.