Henry Winkler Still Hoping For Dinner W/ Patrick Mahomes, Ricotta-Stuffed Chicken!

The bromantic dinner between Henry Winkler and Patrick Mahomes hasn't gone down yet ... but the actor tells TMZ Sports the offer still stands -- and, yes, ricotta-stuffed chicken is still on the menu.

Remember, The Fonz rapidly became Mahomies with Mahomes after shouting him out on a radio show last year -- and it all eventually led to a very sweet in-person meetup at the Chiefs vs. Chargers game this past season.

📹VIDEO: #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes gifts Henry Winkler a signed jersey before Sunday's game in Los Angeles @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/N4apu5QROc — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) November 21, 2022 @aaronladd0

In fact, the friendship evolved so much between the two ... Winkler actually ended up inviting Mahomes to a dinner at his house in Los Angeles to dine on his famous chicken dish.

When we got Winkler out at LAX this week, though, he said the breaking of bread with the NFL star has yet to happen ... but he's still holding out hope it'll eventually go down.

"Patrick," Winkler told us, "I really hope you take me up on my offer and come over to my house for dinner."

Winkler said his chicken stuffed with cheese will be on the menu any time ... adding that "of course" Brittany Mahomes and the children are invited!!