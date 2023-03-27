Rihanna's Driver's Car Allegedly Stolen Outside Her Home

Rihanna's home is on a streak, and not a good one -- turns out it was the scene of another recent crime ... a thief just shut up and drove off with one of her driver's cars.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... RiRi's driver told cops he pulled up to her L.A.-area home late last week, running inside to grab something while leaving the keys in the whip and the engine running. Big mistake. Huge.

We're told the driver came back out to find the 2012 Audi sedan was gone. For obvious reasons, he believes someone just jumped in and took off with it.

It's unclear if Rihanna was home at the time of the incident.

LAPD is investigating, but it appears the suspect made a clean escape.

The stolen car makes it 2 straight weeks of alleged criminal activity at the singer's home. TMZ broke the story, cops raced there Thursday after a man showed up claiming he wanted to propose to her.

Back in 2018, another man was arrested at her house after allegedly crashing there for at least a day and telling cops he was there to have sex with her.

As far as this new incident goes -- yes, it sucks the driver's ride got jacked ... but, word to the wise in just about every major city in America: Don't leave your keys in a running car in the middle of the night!