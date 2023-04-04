Finn Balor Needed 14 Staples To Close Head Gash After WrestleMania

Finn Balor needed 14 staples to close the huge head gash he suffered during his Hell in a Cell match with Edge at WrestleMania 39 ... and if you didn't believe it, the WWE Superstar is providing the gnarly photographic evidence.

Balor posted pics of the staples he received following his brutal match with the Rated R superstar ... and the images of all his injuries are not for the faint of heart.

Finn Balor gets busted open by Edge with a ladder inside Hell in a Cell. Finns skull got rocked! #WrestleMania #WrestleMania39 pic.twitter.com/OwUuX6kx2R — WrestlingDad101 (@WrestlingDad101) April 3, 2023 @WrestlingDad101

Remember ... Edge threw a ladder at Finn during their match on Sunday, causing the Demon King to bleed profusely from his head -- and the contest to be temporarily stopped.

WWE referees and medical staff tended to Finn immediately ... but the damage was already done, and Balor's body marks just go to show how physical his match was.

Balor and Edge have been engulfed in a rivalry for a while ... and you can tell by the level of physicality each Superstar was out to prove something to the other.

Finn's head wasn't the only part of his body affected at WrestleMania ... Edge hit Balor with several kendo sticks multiple times throughout the night, leaving his back bruised.

It wasn't all one-sided -- Finn had his fair share of moments against Edge, most notably when he put him through a table and delivered his signature Coup de Grace finisher.