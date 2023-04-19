NFL Draft Prospect Michael Jefferson Hit By Suspected Impaired Driver, Cops Say

The car wreck that left NFL draft prospect Michael Jefferson with significant injuries earlier this month appeared to be caused by an under the influence driver ... this according to the crash report obtained by TMZ Sports.

In the docs, authorities say Charles Dunn, the 55-year-old man who died after slamming head-on into Jefferson's Chevrolet Impala on April 9 in Mobile County, AL, was suspected of having both alcohol and drugs in his system at the time of the accident.

It's unclear why officials believe that ... they said in the docs blood was taken from Dunn, but the results have not come back yet.

Jefferson, meanwhile, was not suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash, authorities said in the docs.

According to the report, the Louisiana wide receiver -- who was projected to be taken in next week's NFL draft prior to the accident -- was going 75 MPH in the 65 MPH zone before the collision. Dunn's speed was listed as "unknown."

Officials included a diagram of the crash in the docs -- which showed Dunn's Dodge Charger (labeled Unit 1) had been traveling southbound but moved into Jefferson's northbound lane before they hit head-on. Jefferson's car (labeled Unit 2) was then hit by a third vehicle after spinning out from the initial impact, the diagram shows.

Jefferson's agent, Jon Perzley of Sportstars, said after the accident the 23-year-old sustained injuries that "required multiple surgeries." It's not yet clear how they'll impact his football future.

TOUCHDOWN RAGIN' CAJUNS!



Ben Wooldridge connects with Michael Jefferson on a 63-yard pass!



UL - 11

USM - 29

Q2 | 3:39 pic.twitter.com/NNeESoyY0x — Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns® Football (@RaginCajunsFB) October 28, 2022 @RaginCajunsFB