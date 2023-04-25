Flo Rida Tries to Zoom in for Child Support Court Case

Tried To Zoom In, Judge Wasn't Having It!!!

Flo Rida failed to physically appear in NYC Family Court Tuesday, instead opting to attend virtually ... and that move did not go over well with the judge.

The "Good Feeling" rapper was previously ordered to pay 100% of the medical bills, education, and child support for Zohar, his 6-year-old son with his ex, Alexis Adams.

Flo recently won a huge $82.5 million award in an energy drink lawsuit ... and Alexis requested the judge order him to set aside $400k in a bank account to pay various expenses for their special-needs son.

Zohar is autistic and suffers from a rare disorder known as hydrocephalus. He also recently suffered a near-death experience when he accidentally fell 5 stories from his mother's New Jersey apartment on March 4.

While Alexis was able to make her case to the judge, Flo Rida didn't get that chance. We're told the judge wouldn't allow him to testify over Zoom.

Alexis claims Flo stopped paying the insurance at this crucial time, forcing her to file for Medicaid and Department of Education funding to cover Zohar's bills.

She claims Flo has never even met Zohar, and all his social media postings such as Zohar "getting the best medical care" are all for show.