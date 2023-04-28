Chance the Rapper Spits Pro-Twerk Lyrics, Wife Drops Disapproving Quotes
Chance the Rapper Pro-Twerking On New Track ... Wife Responds: 'Grow Up'
4/28/2023 12:44 PM PT
Chance the Rapper seemingly angered his wife by grinding for the world to see during his 30th birthday romp, but the Chicago MC feels he's in the right ... if his new lyrics are to be believed.
On Friday, Chance costarred on his Black Line Fest collaborator Vic Mensa's new music video "$WISH" and burst out the gate with the pro-twerking bars, "Make somethin' shake for me, stop playin', bitch/Fair trade, you get a purse, I get a sandwich/But that ain't fair you gеt to twerk, and that's advantageeee."
Chance the Rapper at Carnival In Jamaica 🇯🇲💀 pic.twitter.com/NCkx5x7qhb— ITSBIZKIT (@itsbizkit) April 18, 2023 @itsbizkit
Last week, Chance went viral in Jamaica for being heavily twerked upon during Carnival '23 ... which caused a big ruckus because he's been rapping for years about being happily married.
Just as fans thought the coals were cooling off, Chance's wife Kirsten Corley-Bennett resparked the controversy this week by posting a passage from Maya Angelou’s "Letter to My Daughter" book ... highlighting the part about people getting married but still not growing up.
It's probably best they not play "$WISH" around the house ... don't want to pick at old wounds!!!