Miguel A. Núñez Jr. Says 'Juwanna Mann' Sequel Coming, Draymond Green Wants Role

The star of "Juwanna Mann," Miguel A. Núñez Jr., tells TMZ Sports a sequel to the 2002 hit basketball movie is in the works ... and NBA superstar Draymond Green has been asking for a role in it!!!

Miguel talked all about the new project out at LAX earlier this week ... promising the movie is, in fact, actually happening.

He said while he can't give away specific details of the new plot, they've already got some great ideas in mind for it.

"It will be coming," Núñez Jr. insisted.

The first movie was a smash hit -- you'll recall, it features Miguel playing a character named Jamal Jeffries, a star basketball player who decides to dress up as a woman and play for a women's pro league after he's suspended from a men's team.

The flick was adored by hoops fans ... especially since it boasted guest appearances from a ton of NBA players including Muggsy Bogues, Vlade Divac, Dikembe Mutombo, and Rasheed Wallace.

Núñez Jr. said he wasn't sure who all would be in the new feature ... but he did tell us Green definitely wants in somehow.

"I talked to him," Núñez Jr. said of the Warriors star. "He wants to be in it as well!"

No word yet when it will all officially hit the silver screen ... but Núñez Jr. did at least give us one detail on the planned feature -- saying his Jeffries character would likely be in the reboot in some capacity.