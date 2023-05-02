Mike Perry Wants Conor McGregor Next, Biggest Fight In World

Play video content TMZSports.com

Mike Perry wants a BIG fight ... a big fight against Conor McGregor.

Just days after 31-year-old Perry defeated former UFC champ Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41 in Colorado, and then came face-to-face with "The Notorious," the former UFC star from Florida tells TMZ Sports he's looking to put a whoopin' on the biggest star in combat sports.

"I think a fight [with Conor] looks very entertaining. The build-up. The s*** talk," Mike says, before explaining, despite residing in different promotions, the fight could really happen.

"You know he's still in with the UFC. Let's hope he beats Michael Chandler, then we can really make the biggest fight date in the world, 'Platinum' Mike Perry vs. 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor."

Perry says if the world didn't know he was a badass in the ring before Saturday night, they do now after forcing Rockhold to give up after sustaining an injury during the bout.

"Luke helped with this. The world knows he was a serious threat. A very strong competitor. A 2x world champion and I made it look easy."

If Conor doesn't work out, Mike has a couple other opponents in mind.

"Tommy Fury is interesting. Logan Paul. These are good popular fights. Possible fights as well."

But, McGregor is the fight, as far as MP's concerned. We asked him if he had a message for Conor.

"Conor, 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor vs. 'Platinum' Mike Perry is the only fight to make. It is the number one fight in the world. All the fans want it. We'll throw hands, Southpaw vs. Orthodox. Big power punchers. I'm the better boxer, and that's no disrespect on you mate," Platinum Perry said.