NFL Star Taylor Lewan Says He's Suing Over Botched 2020 ACL Surgery

NFL Star Taylor Lewan I'm Suing Over Botched 2020 ACL Surgery
5/2/2023 8:28 AM PT
NFL star Taylor Lewan says he's dragging the docs and others involved in his 2020 ACL surgery to court ... claiming they screwed up the procedure -- affecting his career and his life.
The former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman broke the news on his "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast on Tuesday ... revealing he recently filed a lawsuit "against the people and entities that are involved with my surgery from October of 2020."
Lewan didn't want to get into too many specifics of the complaint -- saying his lawyers advised him not to go into detail about it all -- but he made it clear, he believes the people tasked with repairing his knee botched it.
Lewan initially tore up the ligament on Oct. 18, 2020, during a game against the Houston Texans. He went on to have surgery to try to fix the issue days later.
The 31-year-old, though, was never quite the same after the procedure. He played just 13 games in the 2021 season ... and in 2022, he played in just two games -- before he reinjured his knee in a Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Following the season, Lewan was cut by the Titans.
The former Univ. of Michigan left tackle -- who was picked by Tennessee in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft -- was widely regarded as one of the best linemen in the league before his '20 injury ... making three Pro Bowls.