NFL Star Taylor Lewan Says He's Suing Over Botched 2020 ACL Surgery

NFL star Taylor Lewan says he's dragging the docs and others involved in his 2020 ACL surgery to court ... claiming they screwed up the procedure -- affecting his career and his life.

The former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman broke the news on his "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast on Tuesday ... revealing he recently filed a lawsuit "against the people and entities that are involved with my surgery from October of 2020."

Lewan didn't want to get into too many specifics of the complaint -- saying his lawyers advised him not to go into detail about it all -- but he made it clear, he believes the people tasked with repairing his knee botched it.

Lewan initially tore up the ligament on Oct. 18, 2020, during a game against the Houston Texans. He went on to have surgery to try to fix the issue days later.

The 31-year-old, though, was never quite the same after the procedure. He played just 13 games in the 2021 season ... and in 2022, he played in just two games -- before he reinjured his knee in a Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Following the season, Lewan was cut by the Titans.