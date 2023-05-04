Taylor Lewan Claims Star Doctor James Andrews Botched His ACL Surgery

NFL star Taylor Lewan claims Dr. James Andrews -- arguably the most notable sports surgeon on the planet -- is the one who botched his ACL surgery two and a half years ago.

According to the lawsuit the former Tennessee Titans left tackle filed this week in Florida, Lewan said Andrews caused permanent damage when the doc operated on his right knee after the O-lineman injured it during a game against the Houston Texans in October 2020.

In the suit, obtained by TMZ Sports on Thursday, Lewan says Andrews, among other things, failed to create a proper tunnel position in his knee, damaged cartilage and didn't fix all of his injuries during the operation.

Lewan says it all resulted in severe pain and disability ... and ultimately cut his NFL career short.

The 31-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler is asking for what could potentially be huge damages in the suit ... he was in the middle of a five-year, $80 million contract at the time of the surgery.

The allegations are shocking ... considering Andrews' resume. If you're unfamiliar, the 80-year-old doc -- who works for the Tampa Bay Rays, the Washington Commanders and the Auburn Tigers -- has operated on star athletes such as Michael Jordan, Drew Brees and Adrian Peterson for decades with great success.

Lewan spoke generally about the claims on his "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast earlier this week ... saying the whole situation has "sucked."

Play video content Bussin’ With The Boys

Lewan -- one of the best linemen in the NFL prior to his 2020 injury -- played in just 15 total games following the surgery ... before he reinjured the knee in Week 2 last season.