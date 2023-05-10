Couple Licks Ice Cream in Store, Slammed Online for Bringing Back Trend

Play video content Instagram / @tequan_asia

Two ice-cold lovebirds are currently getting dragged through the mud after bringing back an infamous and dangerous social media trend that left a bad taste in people's mouths.

Here's the deal -- content creator Tequan Hines recently uploaded a clip of himself and his boo, Asia, sticking their tongues deep in a carton of ice cream in a grocery store before putting it back and fleeing.

They've since taken the video down, but you know how the Internet works ... it's been recirculating online, including on Reddit, where folks are laying into the couple.

Angry commenters are all singing the same tune, more or less -- "A**holes like this should go to jail," and "Looks like they are also pretty proud of their act. F***ing idiots" ... were just a few expressing outrage.

One even wrote, "I'm so glad these people had the intelligence to film and upload themselves to the internet for the benefit of law enforcement."

If it rings a bell, that's because the same thing was going down in the summer of 2019 -- when people were seeking social media clout by licking ice cream out of containers and putting them back on the shelves.

Those looking for quick fame didn't get a happy ending at the time, BTW -- some got arrested and charged, like D’Adrien L’Quinn Anderson ... who pled guilty in 2020 to criminal mischief for licking some Blue Bell ice cream and was forced to do 30 days behind bars.