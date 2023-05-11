Police Investigating Video of Couple Licking Ice Cream in Grocery Store

Important warning for all Internet pranksters -- licking ice cream and putting it back in a grocery store freezer can have serious consequences, as cops are now investigating a recent viral clip showing just that.

A spokesperson for the Portsmouth Police Department in Virginia tells us a ton of pissed-off people recently made them aware of the video of Tequan Hines and his gf, Asia, grabbing a quart of Blue Bunny ice cream and licking it.

Play video content Instagram / @tequan_asia

The rep says cops are currently investigating the video to figure out which store the incident might have occurred at, adding, "Thus far no business has come forward as a victim in our jurisdiction."

However, the consensus online is Hines and Asia live in the Portsmouth area ... as indicated in their social media profiles.

As we reported, the video -- first posted and then deleted by Tequan -- blew up on social media, with many calling for the pair to be arrested and charged for the disgusting act.

It's still unclear as to whether or not Tequan and Asia eventually paid for the ice cream, but they clearly felt the heat online ... deleting their original posting.

BTW ... if the couple ends up getting in trouble, they wouldn't be the first.

Back in 2020, D’Adrien L’Quinn Anderson pled guilty to criminal mischief for licking some Blue Bell ice cream and was sentenced to 30 days behind bars.