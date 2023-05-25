B2K’s Raz B Breaks Window and Climbs Onto Hospital Roof, Cops Called

Alarming behavior from Raz B -- breaking a window at a hospital and climbing onto the building's roof, forcing police to get involved ... TMZ Hip Hop has learned.

The scary incident went down Thursday in Kansas City, the morning after the B2K singer posted a video on Instagram where he repeatedly said he didn't feel safe.

Raz B claimed to be at a Hilton hotel in Kansas City on Wednesday night, saying he was "fighting to stay alive" and didn't want to "have this surgery here." He also posted the address for a Kansas City hospital.

TMZ obtained video showing Raz on a roof of that same hospital ... as shocked onlookers watched in horror from a window across the way.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... officers were dispatched to Saint Luke's Hospital at 10:20 AM Thursday after being called by off-duty cops and hospital security.

Police say when they got there they determined he had broken a window in order to climb to the roof.

There was concern Raz might jump off the ledge ... cops say the fire department responded to the scene too and placed mats down below, just in case he did.

Police say a negotiator got involved too, and he ultimately came back through the window peacefully and was treated by medical staff.