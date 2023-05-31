Metro Boomin Taps Swae Lee For 1st 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Single

Swae Lee's last journey through the Spider-Verse resulted in several diamond plaques -- a feat not lost on Metro Boomin, who just recruited the Rae Sremmurd rapper to lead the first soundtrack single of the new film "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse!!!"

On Wednesday, Metro lifted the veil off the animated visual for "Calling," a star-studded collab that also features Nav and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie.

Swae's melodic crooning kicks off the track as lead character Miles Morales doodles in his notebook ... and the vid later previews the latest version of popular character Gwen Stacy.

The film and soundtrack drop simultaneously on Friday ... and Metro has been slowly revealing the features on Instagram, just like he did with his chart-topping "Heroes & Villians" album last year.

Metro Boomin's "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" Soundtrack Confirmed Features So Far👀



🕷️A$AP Rocky

🕷️21 Savage

🕷️Lil Uzi Vert

🕷️Future

🕷️Nas

🕷️JID

🕷️Lil Wayne

🕷️Offset

🕷️Wizkid

🕷️James Blake

🕷️NAV

🕷️Don Toliver

🕷️Swae Lee

🕷️Kenny Beats & Dominic Fike

🕷️A Boogie

🕷️Coi Leray… pic.twitter.com/Bj3HdNy8GG — Rap301 (@Rap301_) May 31, 2023 @Rap301_

So far, Metro has confirmed heavy hitters such as Lil Wayne, Future, Nas, 21 Savage, Coi Leray ... and the list goes on.

Post Malone thanked Swae for being the secret sauce behind their "Sunflower" collab from the last 'Spider-Verse' soundtrack when we last spoke to him.