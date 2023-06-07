Kenan Thompson Reprises 'Mighty Ducks' Role, Teaches P.K. Subban the Knucklepuck!

Play video content Omaha Productions

It's been 29 years since the release of "D2: The Mighty Ducks" -- but it's apparently STILL Knucklepuck Time ... at least, that's the case for P.K. Subban, who recently got to learn the shot from none other than Russ Tyler himself!!!

The former NHL star was on a quest to find the origins of hockey's slapshot for his "P.K.'s Places" ESPN+ show (produced by Omaha Productions) ... so, naturally, he hit up Kenan Thompson -- who played Tyler in the classic 1994 movie -- for a lesson on one of the most famous howitzers ever.

The two pulled up to a rink for the 1-on-1 sesh ... and, check out some of the footage from their time together on the ice, Thompson clearly hasn't lost any of his Russ Tyler magic!!

The 45-year-old teed up a couple pucks to show Subban how the shot was done ... and after a few tries, the ex-New Jersey Devils defenseman got the hang of things.

In fact, by the end of their workout, he was tickling the twine just like Tyler did in the film!!!