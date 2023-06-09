Zion Williamson's Stepdad Stands By NBA Star Amid Porn Star's Allegations

Despite all the negativity surrounding Zion Williamson and his personal life, his stepfather is offering a public show of support for his son, saying he stands by the NBA star ... while reminding people to "believe half of what you see and nothing you hear."

Williamson's stepfather, Anderson Lee, indirectly addressed the swirling rumors which started when porn star and OnlyFans model Moriah Mills blasted the Pels star this week, while at a Zion Williamson Foundation event in Louisiana.

"And I wanna say this," Lee said at the end of his speech ... "and I wanna be politically correct when I say it. That’s my son and I love him."

At an event to announce a new partnership between Jefferson Parish Schools and the Zion Williamson Foundation, Williamson’s stepfather, Anderson Lee, appeared to respond to the recent social media whirlwind surrounding the star Pelicans forward.@FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/IMYKuADOyn — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) June 9, 2023 @news_fuentes

He continued ... "Believe half of what you see and nothing you hear. That’s all I want to say. I stand by my son one hundred percent. I wasn’t always where I am today."

ICYMI, Mills, 32, went on a Twitter rant this week, saying she has a romantic fling with the NBA superstar. She says she exposed their relationship, and alleged screenshots of their intimate text messages because she claims Zion did not tell her he had a girlfriend, nor that they were expecting a baby.

Williamson and his girlfriend, Ahkeema, announced on Tuesday they're expecting a baby girl.

"I was with you last week in New Orleans and you couldn’t tell me you had a random thot pregnant after all I’ve done for you @Zionwilliamson," Mills wrote on Twitter.

"Better pray I’m not pregnant too because I’m definitely late."

Mills claims this is not for clout or money ... it's about her getting "emotionally played."

Williamson -- who signed a 5-year, $193 million rookie extension with the New Orleans Pelicans -- has yet to comment on the allegations.