Kroy Biermann Sued by BMW for Missing Rolls-Royce Payments

Things just went from bad to worse for Kroy Biermann … not only is he embroiled in an acrimonious divorce with Kim Zolciak, but he’s now being sued for allegedly missing lease payments on a Rolls-Royce.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, the ex-NFL linebacker hasn’t paid a dime in months to BMW Financial Services to lease the company's 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The docs say BMW execs demanded Kroy return their $400,100 luxury SUV, but he thumbed his nose at them and kept it.

The suit also includes the purported lease agreement signed by both parties and goes into detail about Kroy's failures to make his monthly payments.

From July 2020 to July 2023 ... BMW claims Kroy was supposed to turn over $5,297.64 each month for 36 months, totaling $190,715.04.

But Kroy often came up short, the docs say ... and, more recently, he just didn't pay at all. BMW also points out Kroy's last payment was made all the way back in September 2022.

As a result, BMW is asking for a "writ of possession" in the suit ... translation: give us back our damn vehicle, Kroy!! They also want the money they've lost out on.

Meanwhile, Kroy has been battling his estranged wife, Kim Zolciak, in divorce court over their finances and custody of their 4 young kids. In legal docs, the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum has accused Kroy of smoking too much weed ... and Kroy has called out Kim for her alleged gambling addiction.