Ray Lewis' Son, Ray Lewis III, Died From Accidental Overdose, Cops Say

Former college football player Ray Lewis III -- the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis -- died from an overdose ... this according to police.

TMZ Sports obtained the overdose report from police in Florida ... and it says Lewis apparently died from an accidental overdose.

Police say they responded to a call for a medical emergency and found an unresponsive Lewis, who was getting CPR from a friend while another friend was screaming for Narcan (a drug used during overdoses).

Cops say Lewis was lying naked in a room, between a bed and a wall and he was not breathing. Police say they administered Narcan in his right nostril, but there was no response.

The report also says cops searched the room and found a blue pill near Lewis' body, which they unofficially identified as Alprazolam (the drug in brands like Xanax). Police also say there was a used needle at the scene, plus a small plastic bag found inside of an empty beer can.

As we reported ... Lewis was found dead earlier this week ... and the police report says the call came in at 5:29 PM on Wednesday.