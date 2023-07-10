'RHOBH' Filming Again After Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Split

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is quickly jumping back into production for pick-ups to chase the buzz surrounding Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky's split ... TMZ has learned

Sources connected to the reality series tell TMZ the crew is going back to film more of season 13, and the ladies will begin shooting this week.

It's unclear how long the women will be back in front of the camera for, but we're told it won't be a terribly long shoot schedule ... the main goal is to get the fallout and talking points around the breakup.

The season originally wrapped filming in May, but clearly, producers felt it was worth it to get cameras back up.

You'll recall, People first reported last week that the 2 were pulling the plug on their 27-year marriage -- claiming they've been separated for some time but were keeping things friendly while living under the same roof.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kyle and Mauricio put out a joint statement after news broke, denying the breakup rumors ... although admitting it's been a rough year for them. They also spent time together during the 4th of July.

Play video content 7/7/23 BACKGRID