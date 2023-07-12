Michael Jordan Puffs Cigar On Boat In Italy, Carefree After 'Traumatizing' Larsa

Michael Jordan clearly ain't sweating the damage he caused by commenting on his son's relationship with Larsa Pippen ... 'cause he was seen looking as carefree as ever on Tuesday, puffing a cigar while on a boat in Italy.

His Airness was out in Capri just hours after Larsa said he "traumatized" her by stating publicly that he didn't approve of her relationship with Marcus Jordan ... and check out his demeanor, he certainly didn't seem too remorseful about it all.

MJ lit up a stogie while cruising through Italian waters with his wife, Yvette Prieto, before he took to land to get some shopping in.

The NBA legend not once seemed down while in the sun ... in fact, the guy appeared to be nothing but chill.

Of course, back on July 2, Michael seriously rocked the boat when it came to his son's romance with Larsa ... saying emphatically that he didn't approve of it all -- presumably due to Larsa's former relationship with Scottie Pippen, Michael's former Bulls teammate-turned-enemy.

Play video content 7/2/23 BACKGRID

On her and Marcus' "Separation Anxiety" podcast Tuesday, Larsa said the statement really hurt her ... telling Marcus, "I didn't think it was funny."

"There's nothing funny about it," she continued ... before adding, "I was kind of embarrassed."

Play video content Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan

Marcus, though, said Michael reached out to the two after making the remarks -- and told them he said it all in jest ... and he actually had no problem with the relationship.