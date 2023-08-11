Hollywood Producers Behind 'Star Wars', 'E.T.' & 'Jurassic Park' List Malibu Estate

Two of the people behind some of biggest movies in history are selling their Malibu estate ... and the place looks like heaven on earth.

Legendary Hollywood filmmakers Frank Marshall and Kathleen Kennedy just put their 4-bedroom pad on the market for $18.5 million ... and it's the house 'Star Wars' and 'Indiana Jones' built.

Nearly every room in the 3,989-square-foot-home boasts beach and ocean views, including the primary suite, which features its own fireplace and a spa-style bathroom, plus a walk-in closet.

The estate has all the bells and whistles ... an infinity pool, fire pit, outdoor BBQ and dining area, as well as an outdoor shower.

The chef's kitchen has a center island, full bar, mini bar and a fireplace ... and there's a third fireplace in the living room, which has vaulted ceilings and glass walls opening out to the Pacific.

Whoever buys the home will also get membership to the super exclusive La Costa Beach and Tennis Club, which is just down the block in Carbon Beach.

Kathleen, the president of Lucasfilm, and Frank, who runs the couple's production company Kennedy/Marshall, bought the 2.2-acre property back in March 2015 for $9.75 million ... and homes like these don't hit the market often.

During their illustrious careers in Hollywood, Kathleen and Frank have produced the new 'Star Wars' movies plus the 'Jason Bourne' franchise, as well as timeless classics like "Back To The Future" and "E.T." plus "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic World."