Lizzo Plans to Sue Backup Dancers, Photos Show Accusers Backstage At Topless Show

Lizzo's got plans to sue the same backup dancers who are taking her to court ... and new photos appear to show her accusers having a great time backstage following some nude entertainment in Paris, about a month after the infamous banana incident in Amsterdam.

Lizzo's attorney, Marty Singer, tells TMZ ... newly surfaced photos show Lizzo's accusers "happily carousing" and "gleefully reveling" backstage with the performers from a topless cabaret show in Paris during Lizzo's tour.

Singer says the photos are from March 5, which is about a month after the infamous February visit to Bananenbar in Amsterdam. Remember, in their suit, Lizzo's accusers claim she pressured them to eat bananas from performers' vaginas.

Lizzo's accusers -- Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez -- also claim they were essentially forced to go to the Paris topless show, but her attorney says that contradicts the photos ... he says they're "happily cavorting backstage" with the topless dancers, who are the ones in the colorful wigs.

Singer says Lizzo's accusers chose to re-up with Lizzo a few weeks after the Paris show and return for the third leg of her tour.

What's more, one month after the Paris backstage visit, Lizzo accuser Arianna Davis gushed over Lizzo in an audition tape ... saying, "It's been so amazing and such a beautiful journey. I look up to her so much. I just want to follow in her footsteps, and I just want to share that with the Queen Lizzo herself."

Singer says after we first reported on Davis' audition tape "she tried to explain away her glowing comments about Lizzo by claiming the 'bulk' of her accusations were based on things that happened later" ... but he says, "That excuse is completely contradicted by the facts, including by these images."

The attorney for the accusers, Neama Rahmani, tells us of the smiling pic, "Of course, they wanted to keep their jobs. They had bills to pay just like everyone else but they finally had enough of the abuse. We stand by every claim in the lawsuit and look forward to trial."

Rahmani continues, "We’ve been hearing from other former employees sharing similar stories, and as seen in the Los Angeles Times article today about how Lizzo used intimate footage of her dancers without their approval in the 2022 HBO Max ‘Love Lizzo’ documentary, we’re seeing even more of a pattern of just how much Lizzo thinks of those who work for her. Clearly, not very much.”

Lizzo was spotted in public Monday for the first time since being sued, and she said she was doing just fine and working on new music.

Her attorney says he has other "substantial evidence" in addition to the photos and videos that "prove the glaring contradictions between what the plaintiffs claim in their bogus lawsuit and what is actually proven by the facts."