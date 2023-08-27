UFC's Blake Bilder Beats Up Normies In Wild Stunt

Play video content YouTube / @trailertrash_

Step aside Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville -- a new crop of stuntmen has arrived ... and the dudes are so crazy, they let UFC fighter Blake Bilder beat the hell out of them on video!!

The Jackass-like guys call themselves "Mad House" -- and for one of their latest exploits ... they hit up a local gym to go toe-to-toe with a man who just fought on the UFC 289 card back in June.

Despite having little to no training whatsoever, four of the men put on boxing gloves and stepped onto the mats to go one, three-minute round with Bilder ... and, yeah, it all went exactly how you'd expect it to go.

Bilder first knocked one of the men out with a massive body shot. He then made another guy bleed after whaling on his face. Later, he put one of the dudes to sleep with a wild choke hold.

Bilder said afterward he couldn't believe any of them had the gall to actually try to fight him.