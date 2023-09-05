03 Greedo Confused Over Death Rumors, Using the Buzz to His Advantage

Play video content TMZ.com

03 Greedo is scratching his head at online reports of his death, but as you can clearly see in this video ... it's all a viral hoax, as the L.A. rapper is alive and well!!!

We caught up with Greedo Tuesday at LAX, and he told us he has no clue about the source of the rumor he'd been murdered in his hometown.

Greedo says he was minding his business just over a week ago, when his phone started buzzing more than a beehive with alerts announcing his demise.

His team scrambled to do damage control until he was able to hop online, and assure fans the news was bogus.

Greedo says it's been nonstop craziness since he was released from prison in January after serving a 5-year bid -- he's survived both clone and snitch rumors and now he's "resurrected" from the dead like a "Thriller" zombie!!!

Luckily, having your name trend for several days has its upsides.

Greedo says he's using the momentum to swing heavily into NYFW later this week ... and he's combing through thousands of songs he's recorded, so he can pull together a Christmastime drop.🎄