Gisele Bündchen Buys $9.1M Mansion, Jiu-Jitsu Pal's Sister-In-Law Is Agent

Gisele Bündchen is expanding her real estate portfolio, plunking down 7 figures for a sprawling Florida property with a soccer field and an equestrian ring ... and her jiu-jitsu pal Joaquim Valente's sister-in-law helped close the deal.

According to real estate records, the supermodel dropped $9.1 million on the 9-bedroom estate in Southwest Ranches, an affluent area about 30 miles northwest of Miami.

Gisele's new property is 5,183 square feet of pure luxury ... and some of the highlights include a full-size soccer field, infinity pool, hot tub, tennis courts and plenty of space to ride horses.

The grounds feature a state-of-the-art equestrian rink, with 10 large horse stalls. Remember, Gisele is big into horse riding, and so are her kids with ex-husband Tom Brady. She's also gone horseback riding with Joaquim in Costa Rica.

The property sits on 7.5 acres and there's an outdoor kitchen with a hibachi grill, pizza oven, BBQ pit and a wine fridge.

Inside, the first-floor master suite includes a private sitting area, bathroom and a walk-in closet ... and there's a floating glass staircase leading to the rest of the home. The gourmet kitchen has quartz countertops imported from Italy, plus an oversized island with a breakfast bar.

Gisele also owns another home in South Florida, an $11.5 million mansion in Miami Beach ... right across the water from where Tom's building his new place.

Chad Bishop and Saddy Abaunza Delgado with ONE Sotheby's International Realty repped the seller ... and Gisele was repped by Laura Valente with Global Luxury Realty LLC.

Gisele and Joaquim haven't confirmed their rumored relationship ... but they're often seen together, and he picked her up from the airport at the crack of dawn.