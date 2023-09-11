Tink Admits Assaulting Hitmaka After Seeing Him Out with Other Woman

Play video content

Tink and Hitmaka's longtime artist/producer working relationship erupted in violence in tropical Cancun, of all places ... with the R&B songstress admitting to throwing blows on sight!!!

According to Tink, Hitmaka's been dodging her for months and also demanded $2 million from her after disclosing she wanted to work on her next project without him ... and those tensions boiled over when they happened to pop up at the same Mexican resort over the weekend.

Play video content 9MagTV

Hitmaka was celebrating his 38th birthday on Saturday and Tink says she was in Cancun to celebrate her assistant's birthday, but things came to a head when she claims she spotted Hitmaka there ... enjoying the moment with several other women.

The two have been making music in a semi-exclusive relationship for the better part of the year and Tink admits her emotions (and perhaps a bit of booze) got the best of her and she attacked Hitmaka in a fit of rage ... which he claims to have captured on his phone.

He posted a screenshot of Tink allegedly flying off the handle, which had some fans calling him a snitch.

Despite being on the receiving end of Tink's anger, Hitmaka downplayed the incident and says he understands her disappointment with seeing him move on, but still maintains they're cool and will resume rolling out the next album.

Play video content

That's still a big TBD ... after cooling her jets a bit, Tink returned to IG, and explained feeling royally disrespected after not getting a response to texts she'd sent Hitmaka, and isn't sure of their future.