Lil Baby Demands Chrisean Rock Stop Trolling Him Over Blueface

Lil Baby's done playing a supporting role in the ongoing Blueface and Chrisean Rock reality series drama, and he's telling people ... don't @ him or dap him with any of their updates!!!

An incensed Baby let off some steam Monday through several posts on X ... admitting he indeed did "talk" to Chrisean at a party, but not in a sexual way and says that has never been his intention.

Baby and Chrisean first connected at the Super Bowl back in February, and there's been nonstop speculation ever since then -- Blueface even took a small jab at him on his latest single.

The 4PF rapper doesn't use social media that often, but he is now ... simply to let fans, and Chrisean, know the trolling has got to stop today!!!

Both Blueface and Chrisean were busy earlier fanning the flames before Baby lashed out ... Blueface shouted out Rock's sister, to which Chrisean replied by shouting out Baby and posting a pic of them ... just to fuel the rumors.

After Baby's rebuttal, it appears Blueface is ending his back and forth with Chrisean with the last laugh, for now.