Mother of Flo Rida's Son Wants $40 Mil to Settle Lawsuit Over Child's Fall

Flo Rida's baby mama says she's willing to settle the lawsuit over their son's near-fatal fall from her New Jersey apartment building ... but it's going to require an 8-figure payout.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Alexis Adams says it will take $40 million for her to settle the suit she's filed against the various parties she claims are responsible for her son's fall from a Jersey City building.

Remember, Alexis and Flo's 6-year-old son Zohar fell from a 5th-story window back in March and landed on the concrete pavement below ... resulting in serious injuries.

As we reported ... Zohar was rushed to a hospital and placed in the ICU ... ultimately emerging in a full-body cast and then learning how to walk again. Doctors said it's a miracle the boy even survived the 50-foot fall.

Alexis is suing a construction company and a window installation company, among others, blaming them for installing "incorrect sized guards" on the windows ... which she believes allowed Zohar to fall. Flo Rida is not involved in the suit.

