Kevin Durant Credited As A&R On Drake's 'For All The Dogs' Album

KD's going by a different set of initials now -- the NBA superstar played a key role in Drake's highly anticipated album "For All The Dogs" ... serving as A&R for the project!!

Drizzy dropped his eighth solo studio album early Friday morning ... and as it turns out, Kevin Durant was involved in bringing it to fruition.

The Phoenix Suns baller is listed on the credits as an A&R -- short for "artists and repertoire" -- a position that's held by someone who helps put the album together.

Durant -- who was traded to Phoenix in February -- took pride in his role ... and shared the accomplishment on his own Instagram story.

"The greatest," the 2-time NBA champ said of Drake. "6godAM ... for all of us."

Drake also name-dropped his music partner in the track, "All The Parties" ... saying, "Me and KD 'bout to turn up the art."

KD is known to be a big supporter of Drake -- he was even spotted lightin' it up in the crowd at his recent show at the Forum.

The 35-year-old forward also walked out with Drake during his Austin concert last month.

FYI, Durant has also taken a stab at being a hip-hop artist himself under the name "Sniper Jones."