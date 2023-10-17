Logan Paul Shuts Down MMA Rematch With Dillon Danis

Logan Paul is closing the Dillon Danis chapter of his life ... saying he's no longer considering taking an MMA match with his nemesis after easily handling him in the ring.

Remember, Paul initially said back in September he was down to scrap in Danis' territory if the former Bellator fighter showed up to their Oct. 14 fight ... and the two shook hands on it to seal the deal.

Let's see if Paul Logan is a man of his word. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/lqhXei3QCq — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 8, 2023 @dillondanis

Now, Maverick is backpedaling on his promise ... saying an MMA rematch is not gonna happen -- even though he's confident he'd "beat his ass."

"No, and you know why?" Logan said on his "Impaulsive" podcast. "I said I would if he gave me his whole purse, which is not gonna happen, obviously."

"Bro, he doesn't deserve the platform," he continued. "We saw what kind of person he is. I walked into the arena to boos, I left to cheers. No one likes that dirty fight s***, bro. You came to box, like, respect the sport. Respect me as an opponent. Back up your words. Are you a man?"

"You can't talk that much s*** for three months. You can't try to ruin someone's life and then come in there with that kind of performance."

Paul is referring to the incessant social media attack Danis unloaded leading up to the fight ... something that led to his fiancée, Nina Agdal, filing a lawsuit and restraining order against him.

Many believe Danis didn't put his money where his mouth was ... and for that reason, Logan's out on dealing with the guy in the future.